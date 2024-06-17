Left Menu

In-form Gaurika, Hitaashee ready for battle in 8th leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour

A total of 41 players including six amateurs will be competing in the eighth leg at the Bangalore Golf Club this week after competing in Mysuru last week, where Gaurika pulled off a great win with birdies in each of the last three holes

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:09 IST
In-form Gaurika, Hitaashee ready for battle in 8th leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour
India golfer HItaashee Bakshi (Image: WGAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In-form Gaurika Bishnoi, who won the seventh leg with a dramatic finish last week, will take on the Order of Merit leader HItaashee Bakshi in the eighth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. Hitaashee, who flew straight from Singapore after a superb third-place finish at the Singapore Ladies Masters, returns after missing out last week due to her international commitment.

It will be a very strong field with Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, Khushi Khanijau and Vidhatri Urs, who on her pro debut last week, showed that she is ready for the bigger stars. Jasmine Shekar, who was runner-up last week, will be hoping to get a breakthrough win after numerous close calls. Vidhatri, who led after the first round, finally ended in a tie for third. Also in the field is Seher Atwal, who was unfortunately disqualified on technicality despite making the cut last week in Singapore.

Two very promising amateurs, Saanvi Somu and Keerthana Rajeev, who have played on the National teams chosen by the Indian Golf Union are also in the fray. A total of 41 players including six amateurs will be competing in the eighth leg at the Bangalore Golf Club this week after competing in Mysuru last week, where Gaurika pulled off a great win with birdies in each of the last three holes.

Tee times for Round 1 of the 8th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Bangalore Golf Club: 1. 7:30 am; Riya Yadav, Disha Kavery;

2. 7:40 am: Sachika Singh, Yaalisai Verma, Chitrangada Singh; 3. 7:50 am: Ravjot K Dosanjh, Krishaa Nichani (A), Astha Madan;

4. 8:00 am: Rhea Jha, Anuradha Chaudhuri (A), Anisha Agarwalla; 5. 8:10 am: Jasmine Shekar, Vidhatri Urs; Anvitha Narender;

6. 8:25 am: Gourabi Bhowmick, Keerthana Rajeev (A), Ananya Garg; 7. 8:35 am Rhea Purvi S., Prakruthi N Sastry (A), Anaggha Venkatesh;

8. 8:45 am: Jahaanvie Walia, Vrinda Yadav, Amandeep Drall; 9. 8:55 am: Ishvari Prasanna, Sneha Singh, Agrima Manral;

10. 9:05 am: Jyotsana Singh, Snigdha Goswami, Karishma Govind; 11. 9:20 am: Saanvi Somu (A), Marshneil Prasad, Khushi Khanijau;

12. 9:30 am: Millie Saroha, Shagun Narain, Shweta Mansingh; 13. 9:40 am: Geetika Ahuja, Lavanya Jadon (A), Hitaashee Bakshi;

14. 9:50 am: Seher Atwal, Gauri Karhade, Gaurika Bishnoi.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024