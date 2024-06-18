Left Menu

Thrilling T20 Showdown: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Scoreboard

New Zealand played against Papua New Guinea in a T20 World Cup Group C match. Key performances included Finn Allen’s duck, Devon Conway’s 35 runs, and Kabua Morea taking two wickets for Papua New Guinea. New Zealand secured a total of 79/3 in 12.2 overs.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 18-06-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 00:09 IST
Thrilling T20 Showdown: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Scoreboard
AI Generated Representative Image

New Zealand and Papua New Guinea clashed in an exhilarating T20 World Cup Group C match. The scoreboard revealed a tight contest with New Zealand's Finn Allen failing to score, while Devon Conway contributed 35 runs before being declared out.

Kabua Morea showcased his bowling prowess for Papua New Guinea, taking two critical wickets. New Zealand fought back, ending with a score of 79/3 in 12.2 overs. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell remained not out with 18 and 19 runs, respectively.

This match highlighted the competitive spirit and skills of both teams, promising an exciting tournament ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024