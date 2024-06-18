Thrilling T20 Showdown: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Scoreboard

New Zealand and Papua New Guinea clashed in an exhilarating T20 World Cup Group C match. The scoreboard revealed a tight contest with New Zealand's Finn Allen failing to score, while Devon Conway contributed 35 runs before being declared out.

Kabua Morea showcased his bowling prowess for Papua New Guinea, taking two critical wickets. New Zealand fought back, ending with a score of 79/3 in 12.2 overs. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell remained not out with 18 and 19 runs, respectively.

This match highlighted the competitive spirit and skills of both teams, promising an exciting tournament ahead.

