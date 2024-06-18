New Zealand Waves Goodbye with Dominant Win Over Papua New Guinea

Pace bowler Lockie Ferguson grabbed three wickets as he bowled four maiden overs in New Zealand's thumping victory over Papua New Guinea in the final match for both teams at the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Papua New Guinea were dismissed for a paltry total of 78, which was never enough to challenge New Zealand who won by seven wickets with 46 balls to spare at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Trent Boult captured two for 14 in his final World Cup and admitted he had "felt a few emotions over the last few days". Boult, 34 announced last Friday that he would not take part in another global tournament.

Sporadic rain delayed the start of play by 65 minutes and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, whose team will be going home early after losing to Afghanistan and West Indies in Group C, had no hesitation in electing to field. Papua New Guinea struggled from the start and only leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, playing his first match of the tournament, was relatively expensive. Sodhi took two for 29 from his 3.4 overs

New Zealand lost Finn Allen caught behind for a duck off the second ball of the innings and conditions remained difficult for the batters who all struggled with their timing. But Papua New Guinea's total was never going to be enough and opener Devon Conway played a series of fluent drives to reach 35 from 32 deliveries and set up the New Zealand victory. "Chasing was a bit of a grind but we got across the line," said Williamson. "At any tournament you want to start strong, Adapting faster would have been important."

Ferguson added it had been a tough wicket to bat on. "There's not many games you bowl seam up all the way through. It's sad to be leaving, we had high hopes coming in."

