Sports Highlights: Comebacks, Triumphs, and New Beginnings

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rehabbing Max Scherzer's next start could be with Rangers

The reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers began Monday lagging 8 1/2 games out of the lead in the American League West, but they have three notable players on rehab assignments, and hopeful news about a fourth. Max Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner whom Texas acquired during last season, has made three starts totaling 11 innings for Triple-A Round Rock, and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that the right-hander's next start could come in the majors.

Swimming-Ledecky triumphs again at U.S. Olympic trials

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky stormed to victory in the 200m freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis on Monday, while Katie Grimes outdueled Emma Weyant to win a thrilling 400m individual medley. Ledecky had already qualified for the Paris Games in the 400m freestyle at the trials, which are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis available for Game 5 of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis as available Monday night for the second straight game as they attempt to close out the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis, who sustained a left leg injury in Game 2 of the championship series, went through a pregame workout Monday before coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters he "expects to see" Porzingis play during Game 5.

Golf-DeChambeau 'frustrated' not to be part of Team USA at Paris Olympics

Bryson DeChambeau, who incited chants of "U.S.A, U.S.A!" en route to his U.S. Open triumph, said on Monday he is frustrated that he will not be competing at the Paris Olympics but accepts that his move to LIV Golf ultimately cost him that chance. DeChambeau, a fan favourite all week at the U.S. Open where he finished one shot clear of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, does not earn ranking points from his LIV Golf events and so fell short of making the U.S. team.

Swimming-Murphy eyes return to top of the podium in Paris

Ryan Murphy said his desire to regain his Olympic 100m backstroke title burns hotter than ever after he punched his ticket to the Paris Games on Monday. The 28-year-old set an Olympic record when he took gold at Rio 2016 but could do no better than bronze in the event in Tokyo in 2021.

Olympics-Alcaraz hoping to learn from Nadal at Paris Games

World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he is looking forward to learning from 22-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal when they pair up in the doubles at the Paris Olympics. Three-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, 21, will return to Roland Garros for the singles and doubles at the Games after being crowned French Open champion there earlier this month.

MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes stars again in win over Reds

Rookie Paul Skenes was at it again for the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing six strong innings in a 4-1 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series. Skenes (4-0) allowed one run on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Aroldis Chapman and Colin Holderman each pitched a scoreless inning before David Bednar retired the Reds in order in the ninth for his 15th save.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts placed on IL with fractured hand

Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list after fracturing his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of Sunday's win over the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Monday. Betts was hit in the left wrist by a 97.9-mph fastball from Royals reliever Dan Altavilla and went to the ground in extreme pain. Betts, who hadn't been hit by a pitch this season, took a few minutes before walking to the dugout.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics put away Mavs for record 18th title

BOSTON -- One of the first people to congratulate Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on winning the NBA championship was his 6-year-old son. "He told me that I was the best in the world," Tatum said. "I said, 'You're damn right I am.'"

Olympics-Jamaica's Thompson-Herah won't defend 200m title at Paris Games

Five-times Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah will not defend her 200m title at next month's Paris Games after opting not to compete in the event at the upcoming Jamaican trials. The sprinter is only registered to compete in the 100m at the June 27-30 Jamaican Athletics Championships. The deadline to register passed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)