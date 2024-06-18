Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Signs Promising Forward Gurkirat Singh for ISL Season

Chennaiyin FC has signed 20-year-old forward Gurkirat Singh for the upcoming Indian Super League season. Known for his left-side attacking prowess, Gurkirat joins from Mumbai City FC on a two-year deal. Head coach Owen Coyle highlighted Gurkirat's impressive goal-scoring record and impactful performances against Chennaiyin FC.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:31 IST
Chennaiyin FC has bolstered its squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season by signing talented young forward Gurkirat Singh. The 20-year-old, hailing from Punjab, is their eighth signing for the season.

Known for his adeptness on the left flank and his significant offensive contributions, Gurkirat joins the Marina Machans from Mumbai City FC on a two-year contract, keeping him with the team until 2026. His ISL journey began with Mumbai City FC, where he played a part in securing the ISL League Shield and ISL title in 2023 and 2024.

Head coach Owen Coyle expressed his excitement over the signing, stating, 'We wanted to add power and pace to our forward line and Gurkirat was someone we were keeping an eye on. He was a handful when he played against us in the Super Cup and his goal-scoring record for the India U20's speaks for itself.' Over his career, Gurkirat has amassed 67 matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

