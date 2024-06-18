Left Menu

Clash of Fans: Turmoil at European Championship

Fighting erupted between fans of Turkey and Georgia in Dortmund's Westfalenstadion during a European Championship match. Security struggled to control the brawl amid heavy rain. Police intervened to halt the confrontation, maintaining a thick line of officers. This match marks Georgia's debut at a major soccer tournament.

Fighting broke out between fans of Turkey and Georgia inside Dortmund's Westfalenstadion ahead of the teams' European Championship match on Tuesday. The altercation took place at ground level in one corner of the stadium, with supporters seen throwing punches and objects at each other as security attempted to intervene amidst pouring rain.

The violent exchange ceased when police officers in riot gear intervened, forming a thick line to separate the groups. Officers remained in place, some positioned in the stairwell alongside Georgia fans, ensuring the crowd stayed peaceful.

The nations, set to compete in Group F of Euro 2024, share a border of about 270 kilometers (170 miles). Prior to the match, there were no signs of disorder as fans from both sides mingled in Dortmund's city center. However, the driving rain forced fans in lower stadium sections to seek cover, and some fan zones in Germany remained closed due to the inclement weather conditions. This match signals Georgia's first participation in a major soccer tournament.

