Tiger Woods to Receive Special Exemption for PGA Tour Signature Events

Tiger Woods will be given a special exemption into PGA Tour Signature Events starting next year, the U.S.-based circuit's Policy Board approved during a meeting on Tuesday. According to a memo obtained by Reuters, an additional Signature Events sponsor exemption will be created to recognize Woods in his own category having reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of more than 80 career wins.

The 48-year-old, who counts 15 majors among his 82 wins on the PGA Tour, has been playing a limited schedule for years due to several injuries and has not automatically qualified for these events. In his four starts this year, Woods has withdrawn from one event, finished last among those who made the cut at the Masters and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship and last week's U.S. Open.

Signature Events are limited-field tournaments featuring top players with increased prize money. In 2024, three of the eight Signature events featured a 36-hole cut while the remaining five did not have a cut. For 2024, the top 50 players from the previous season's FedExCup points list through the Tour Championship were eligible to participate in all Signature Events this year.

