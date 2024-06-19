Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Shines at Queen's Club, Andy Murray Hits Milestone

Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Francisco Cerundolo in his Queen's Club opener. Andy Murray wins his 1,000th tour-level match, while Dan Evans retires due to injury. Notable players including Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul advance, but Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton are defeated.

Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his grass-court season with an impressive win against Francisco Cerundolo, dispatching him 6-1, 7-5 in the opening match at Queen's Club. This victory marks Alcaraz's 13th consecutive win on grass, showcasing his exceptional form following his French Open title.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, ranked No. 2, demonstrated resilience by overcoming a 2-5 deficit in the second set, eventually securing the match. Alcaraz now boasts a record of 17-2 on grass courts. Up next, he faces Jack Draper.

Meanwhile, British tennis icon Andy Murray celebrated a milestone, winning his 1,000th tour-level match against Alexei Popyrin in a thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 encounter. Speculation about Murray's potential retirement adds emotional weight to his continued success on the court.

In other matches, Dan Evans retired due to an injury, jeopardizing his Wimbledon and Olympic prospects. Besides, second-seeded Alex de Minaur suffered a surprising defeat to Lorenzo Musetti, and several American players, including Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, navigated through to the next round, while Ben Shelton was edged out by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

