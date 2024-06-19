Wesley Hall Applauds Virat Kohli as an All-Time Great Amidst Plea to Revive West Indies Test Cricket

During an event at the Kensington Oval, legendary West Indies pacer Wesley Hall hailed Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as an all-time great. The 86-year-old, known for his lethal bowling in the 1960s, emphasized Kohli's stature in the game, calling him one of the greatest players he's ever seen.

Hall's interaction with Kohli occurred during a training session for the Indian team, where he also presented his autobiography to Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid. Reflecting on the modern game, Hall expressed concerns about West Indies players prioritizing franchise cricket over Test matches, which jeopardizes the health of the longest format.

While reminiscing about his own career and the evolution of cricket, Hall highlighted the need for tall, impactful fast bowlers, praising Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He called for Caribbean administrators to find solutions to retain talent in Test cricket amidst the lure of lucrative T20 contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)