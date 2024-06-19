FIFA and UEFA Clash with Italy Over Soccer Budget Oversight

Soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have expressed opposition to an Italian government plan to set up a committee to oversee the budgets of professional clubs, the head of Italy's football association (FIGC) said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Gabriele Gravina told lawmakers the FIGC had received an email on Monday from world body FIFA and Europe's UEFA. He said the mail urged the FIGC "to pressure the government to backtrack on this measure that violates the autonomy of sports."

The government decree - still subject to change by parliament - has echoes of plans to appoint an independent regulator for English soccer. "We confirm that a letter signed by UEFA and FIFA was sent to FIGC in relation to the decree," UEFA said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"Both organisations will continue to closely monitor developments and will assess the need for further action if necessary", it added. Rome moved to set up the authority to oversee the budgets of professional sports clubs following a string of financial and regulatory problems suffered by major Italian soccer teams in recent years.

The decision was criticised by some of the country's foremost sports officials. Juventus, controlled by the Agnelli family, suffered a 10-point deduction in Serie A in the 2022/2023 season and a ban from European competition in 2023-24 after accounting issues.

