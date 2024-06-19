South Africa Women win toss, opt to bowl first against India in 2nd ODI

South Africa Women skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Talking about the first ODI played between the two sides, riding high on Smriti Mandhana's ton debutant spinner Asha Sobhana weaved magic with the ball to seal a comprehensive 143-run win for the hosts in the first ODI against the Proteas on Sunday.

India sailed to a convincing win after putting on a competitive total of 265/8 on the board in the first innings. The third and final of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

After the completion of the ODI series, a one-off Test will take place and the tour will conclude with a three-match T20I series. The points system is not in place for the series. South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana. (ANI)

