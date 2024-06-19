Left Menu

Rafael Fente-Damers Qualifies for Paris Olympics But Celebrations Lead to Injury

Rafael Fente-Damers secured his place in the Paris Olympics by finishing second in the 100m freestyle at the French Olympic trials. Despite a personal best of 48.14 seconds, his exuberant celebrations led to a dislocated shoulder. He also earned a spot on France's 4x100m relay team.

Rafael Fente-Damers booked his ticket to the Paris Games with a second-placed finish in the 100m freestyle final at the French Olympic trials on Tuesday but the teenager's exuberant celebrations came at a cost after he injured his shoulder. Fente-Damers, who also earned a spot on France's 4x100m relay team after finishing behind Maxime Grousset in Chartres, recorded a personal best of 48.14 seconds, beating the Olympic qualifying time of 48.34.

Immediately after the race, the 17-year-old excitedly slapped the water before clutching his left shoulder in pain. He was later pictured on the podium with his arm in a sling, with L'Equipe reporting that he had dislocated his shoulder and was taken to hospital.

"I hope it goes well for him because we're waiting for him for the relay," said Grousset, who attracted the attention of medical staff after the race and helped Fente-Damers out of the pool. "He's a bit crazy, that's why he's good. He's not afraid of anything and I think he's going to progress."

Competition in the pool at the Paris Olympics takes place from July 27-Aug. 4 at the Paris La Defense Arena.

