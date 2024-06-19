Marcus Stoinis Tops ICC T20 Rankings As All-Rounder

In a thrilling development, Marcus Stoinis of Australia has ascended to the pinnacle of the ICC T20 all-rounder rankings, dethroning Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. Stoinis' remarkable feat, featuring six crucial wickets and valuable runs, propelled Australia into the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The shake-up in the rankings sees Sri Lanka's skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh's veteran Shakib Al Hasan rise to the second and third spots, respectively. Meanwhile, West Indies' bowlers have shown exceptional performance with Akeal Hosein climbing to second place among bowlers, followed closely by Adil Rashid of England.

India's Suryakumar Yadav continues to dominate as the top-ranked batter, maintaining his position firmly at the summit. Australian opener Travis Head and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran made significant advances in their rankings, reflecting their impressive form in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)