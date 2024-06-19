Left Menu

Marcus Stoinis Tops ICC T20 Rankings As All-Rounder

Australia's Marcus Stoinis has become the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings, surpassing Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. Stoinis' excellent performance with six wickets and key runs helped Australia progress in the T20 World Cup. Other notable movements include India's Suryakumar Yadav retaining the top batter spot.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:47 IST
In a thrilling development, Marcus Stoinis of Australia has ascended to the pinnacle of the ICC T20 all-rounder rankings, dethroning Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. Stoinis' remarkable feat, featuring six crucial wickets and valuable runs, propelled Australia into the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The shake-up in the rankings sees Sri Lanka's skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh's veteran Shakib Al Hasan rise to the second and third spots, respectively. Meanwhile, West Indies' bowlers have shown exceptional performance with Akeal Hosein climbing to second place among bowlers, followed closely by Adil Rashid of England.

India's Suryakumar Yadav continues to dominate as the top-ranked batter, maintaining his position firmly at the summit. Australian opener Travis Head and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran made significant advances in their rankings, reflecting their impressive form in the tournament.

