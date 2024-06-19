Sports Roundup: Godoy's Injury, Richardson's Redemption, and Tributes to Willie Mays

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Panama captain Godoy out of Copa America with thigh injury

Panama captain Anibal Godoy will miss the Copa America after injuring his left thigh during Sunday's friendly against Paraguay, the Panamanian Football Federation (PFF) said. Godoy, 34, was substituted in the 73rd minute after Gustavo Velazquez scored in the first half to ensure a 1-0 win for Paraguay.

Athletics-Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials

Noah Lyles headlines crowded men's 100m and 200m fields while Sha'Carri Richardson stars on the women's side as the United States track and field team trials for the Paris Olympics kick off in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. World champion Lyles will have his work cut out in the 100m, with 2019 world champion Christian Coleman expected to compete alongside teen phenom Christian Miller.

Athletics-Focused Richardson eyes Olympic trials redemption

American fan favourite Sha'Carri Richardson will look to add another chapter to her comeback story with a ticket to the Paris Games when the United States team trials kick off on Friday, three years after her Olympic dream came crashing down.

The Texan catapulted herself into household fame when she won the 100 metres at the 2021 trials, but a positive test for cannabis saw her miss out on competing in Tokyo.

Tennis-Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wild cards

A trio of former world number ones in Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki have been handed wild cards into the main draw of next month's Wimbledon championship, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday. Kerber, down at 224th in the world rankings after 18 months on maternity leave, won the tournament in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2016.

Mays' death sparks tributes from baseball world and beyond

Tributes poured in for Willie Mays following news that the Major League Baseball great died on Tuesday at the age of 93, with the Hall of Famer being remembered as a "legend and pioneer" of the game. Mays was an electrifying centrefielder during a 23-year playing career during which he established himself as one of the greatest all-around players of all time.

Baseball legend Willie Mays, all-around great of America's pastime, dead at 93

Willie Mays, the Hall of Fame centerfielder whose all-around skills made him one of greatest baseball players of all time, died on Tuesday at the age of 93, Major League Baseball announced. Mays, who brought an explosive exuberance to the game in his peak years, died of heart failure, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Soccer-Messi's Argentina face debutants Canada in Copa opener

Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, kick off their Copa America Group A campaign against tournament debutants Canada on Thursday in Atlanta. The Argentines, who won the tournament in 2021 and went on to hoist the 2022 World Cup, are no strangers to Copa America success.

MLB roundup: Down 5 in 9th, Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez followed Jason Heyward's grand slam with a three-run homer in a seven-run ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-9 on Tuesday in Denver. It was the first time the Dodgers rallied from a five-run deficit in the ninth to win since July 18, 1957, when Brooklyn defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 10-9 in 11 innings.

Golf-Woods gets special exemption into PGA Tour Signature Events

Tiger Woods will be given a special exemption into PGA Tour Signature Events starting next year, the U.S.-based circuit's Policy Board approved during a meeting on Tuesday. According to a memo obtained by Reuters, an additional Signature Events sponsor exemption will be created to recognize Woods in his own category having reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of more than 80 career wins.

Celtics celebrate, confident championship window is wide open

BOSTON -- With a Game 5 win on Monday night the Celtics sealed the NBA title, but Boston had actually been waiting for this moment for over a decade. Just over five years after the Celtics claimed their 17th championship, Boston went into a complete rebuild on June 28, 2013, trading franchise centerpieces Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a package that included role players and draft picks.

