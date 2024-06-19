Left Menu

Daniil Medvedev Upset by Zhang Zhizhen in Halle Open Thriller

Daniil Medvedev experienced his first defeat of the grasscourt season at the hands of Zhang Zhizhen in the Halle Open's second round. Despite a strong second set, Medvedev's double faults proved costly in the final set tiebreak. Zhang secured his first victory against a top-five player, advancing to the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Halle | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:40 IST
Daniil Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Germany

Last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev suffered his first loss of the grasscourt season on Wednesday, going down 6-3 2-6 7-6(5) to Zhang Zhizhen in the Halle Open second round. Russian third seed Medvedev made a shaky start but fought back in the second set, powering down five aces and breaking China's Zhang twice.

The former U.S. Open champion paid a heavy price for double faults in the third set, however, as Zhang, ranked 42nd, came through long rallies in the tiebreak to clinch his first win against a top-five ranked opponent on grass and reach the quarter-finals. "It was a really tough match," Zhang said. "Last time I lost to him in a third set tiebreak. When we went into a third set tiebreak today I was thinking, perfect moment for revenge."

Zhang will next face American Christopher Eubanks, who beat defending champion Alexander Bublik 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

