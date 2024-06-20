Left Menu

Cameron Brink's Olympic Dreams on Hold Due to Knee Injury

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, selected with the second pick in the WNBA Draft, has suffered a serious knee injury. This injury has placed a hold on her participation in Team USA's 3x3 basketball team for the Paris Olympics. Brink vows to return stronger.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:33 IST
Cameron Brink's Olympic Dreams on Hold Due to Knee Injury

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, who was named in Team USA's 3x3 basketball team for this year's Paris Olympics, has suffered a serious knee injury, the WNBA team said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Brink, who the Sparks selected with the second pick of the WNBA Draft in April, tore ligaments during her team's game on Tuesday in Connecticut.

"You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does," Brink wrote in a social media post. "This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. "I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life - I'm not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it."

Brink, who won a gold medal for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Vienna, averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games for a Sparks team sitting near the bottom of the standings with a 4-11 record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024