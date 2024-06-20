England Overpowers West Indies in T20 World Cup Super Eights

In a commanding show of dominance, defending champions England kicked off their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the West Indies on Thursday.

Opener Phil Salt played a stellar innings, remaining unbeaten at 87 off just 47 balls, while Jonny Bairstow contributed a solid 48 not out off 26 balls. Their partnership ensured that England comfortably chased down the West Indies' score of 180 for four in 17.3 overs, securing a strong start in Group 2 of the tournament.

The West Indies, despite a decent performance from Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran, who each scored 36, were unable to defend their total, ultimately succumbing to England's superior batting prowess.

