England Overpowers West Indies in T20 World Cup Super Eights

Defending champions England secured an easy eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match. Phil Salt's unbeaten 87 and Jonny Bairstow's 48 not out saw England easily chase down West Indies' target of 180 in just 17.3 overs.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 20-06-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 09:29 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In a commanding show of dominance, defending champions England kicked off their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the West Indies on Thursday.

Opener Phil Salt played a stellar innings, remaining unbeaten at 87 off just 47 balls, while Jonny Bairstow contributed a solid 48 not out off 26 balls. Their partnership ensured that England comfortably chased down the West Indies' score of 180 for four in 17.3 overs, securing a strong start in Group 2 of the tournament.

The West Indies, despite a decent performance from Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran, who each scored 36, were unable to defend their total, ultimately succumbing to England's superior batting prowess.

