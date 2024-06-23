Scaffolding Collapse at FC Twente Match Injures Ten, Causes Game Cancellation

Several people were injured at an FC Twente practice match on Saturday when scaffolding holding a banner fell over onto supporters standing behind one of the goals. The Eredivisie club's match against amateur club Stevo in Geesteren was cancelled as the incident happened just as the players entered the field.

Ten people were injured, two of them seriously but not in life-threatening condition, the state broadcaster NOS said. Some of the victims were taken to hospital, while others received treatment at the scene from ambulances.

Videos showing the collapse depict players and other people rushing to assist supporters trapped under the scaffolding. "Our attention is focused on the injured supporters and the people around them," Twente wrote on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)