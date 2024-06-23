Pat Cummins Creates History with Consecutive Hat-Tricks in T20 World Cup

Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins etched his name into T20 World Cup history by becoming the first bowler to record consecutive hat-tricks during his team's Super Eights match against Afghanistan.

The 31-year-old dismissed Rashid Khan with the final delivery of the 18th over before clinching the wickets of Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib in the 20th over to accomplish this remarkable feat. At the innings break, Cummins remarked, 'Crazy to get two in a row after playing 100+ games for Australia.'

Cummins secured his first career hat-trick earlier in the tournament against Bangladesh by taking out Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy across the 18th and 20th overs. Despite his stellar performance, Australia was unable to secure a victory, falling to Afghanistan by 21 runs.

