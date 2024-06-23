Vivian Richards Rallies Behind Team India for T20 World Cup Glory

Cricket legend Vivian Richards paid a special visit to the Indian team's dressing room, offering his endorsement for Rohit Sharma and his squad ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign. Richards, known for his formidable presence in the cricket world, was full of praise for the team's recent performances.

During the visit, Richards presented the fielding medal to Suryakumar Yadav for a stunning catch that dismissed Bangladesh's opener Litton Das. He also expressed joy at seeing 'pocket rocket' Rishabh Pant back in action post-recovery, highlighting Pant's potential future contribution to Indian cricket.

As India leads their group with an exemplary net run rate, they are set to clash with Australia in their final Super Eights match. Richards' support is seen as a moral boost for the team aiming for T20 World Cup glory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)