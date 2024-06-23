Molly Caudery Shatters British Record in Women's Pole Vault
Britain’s Molly Caudery set a new world's leading height and broke the British women’s pole vault record by clearing 4.92 meters at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Toulouse. She surpassed the previous record by Holly Bradshaw, aiming for her first Olympic medal in Paris after winning in Glasgow.
Britain's Molly Caudery set the world's leading height of the year and broke the British record in women's pole vault at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Toulouse on Saturday. The 24-year-old cleared a world pole vault lead of 4.92 metres at the Toulouse Capitole Perche for the highest women's pole vault clearance since 2021 and beat Tokyo Games bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw's previous British record of 4.90m.
Caudery had already secured victory with an initial clearance at 4.61 m but continued to push for more and persevered in the rainy conditions. France's Marie-Julie Bonnin finished second, with 4.51 m. Caudery, who said she aimed to clinch her first Olympic medal in Paris after winning the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March, has taken the current world lead with the seventh best jump of all time.
The Briton cleared 4.73 m to win bronze at the European Championships in Rome earlier in June. Her previous best was 4.86 m, set in Rouen in February.
