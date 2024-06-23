ICC T20 WC: All teams still in semis contention as exciting Super Eights nears conclusion

The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA has been a thrilling one, only four matches remain in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and all eight teams still harbour aspirations of reaching the semi-finals. We look at how your side is placed heading into the business end of the Super Eight phase and what needs to occur for each team to reach the knockout stages. *Group 1-India - Well placed to reach semi-finals

Four points | 2.425 net run rate India is in the box seat to qualify for the final four, but a loss to Australia in their last Super Eight match could still see Rohit Sharma's side miss out.

A win against Australia will cement the top spot in Group 1, while a loss could see them overtaken by Australia and even Afghanistan should they win against Bangladesh in the last match of the Super Eights. If India do qualify for the semis they will play their knockout contest in Guyana on June 27.

-Australia - Shock loss leaves uncertainty Two points | +0.223 NRR

Australia's shock loss to Afghanistan in St Vincent leaves the 2021 champions placed precariously heading into their final Super Eight encounter against India. A win against India will likely see Australia qualify for the semi-finals, while a loss could see Afghanistan or Bangladesh take their place.

-Afghanistan - Still in the mix Two points | -0.650 NRR

Afghanistan kept the race for the semi-finals in Group 1 wide open with an upset victory over Australia and can qualify for the final four with another win against Bangladesh in their final Super Eights match. They will be hoping India can do them a favour and beat Australia earlier in the day to make their task that little bit easier and they will enter that clash with Bangladesh knowing with the equation is.

-Bangladesh - Could still reach final four Zero points | -2.489 NRR

Afghanistan's victory over Australia has provided Bangladesh with a lifeline as the Tigers can reach the final four with a win in the final Super Eights match of the tournament. They will also need a favour from India. If the Men in Blue are able to beat Australia, the Tigers will then need to beat Afghanistan comfortably to boost their net run rate in front of their Asian rival and the Aussies.

*Group 2 South Africa - In box seat for semi-finalsFour points | +0.625 net run rate

Despite being undefeated at the tournament so far, the Proteas could miss out on the semi-finals with a loss to the West Indies. Their destiny remains in their own hands, with a victory against the tournament co-hosts enough to ensure South Africa top their group and set up a semi-final clash against the second-placed finisher in Group 1.

-West Indies - Destiny in their own hands Two points | +1.814 NRR

The equation is simple for the Caribbean side - defeat South Africa to reach the semi-finals. A loss to the Proteas could also see the West Indies qualify, but they would then have to rely on the USA defeating England in the other Group 2 contest and finishing with a superior net run rate to both sides.

-England - In contention for semi-finals Two points | +0.412

A victory over the USA in their final Super Eight contest should see the defending champions reach the final four. A narrow triumph - coupled with a equally close West Indies victory - could see England miss out on net run rate, but it is likely a win will be enough.

-USA - Need a miracle to qualify Zero points | -2.908

While the tournament co-host can still mathematically qualify for the final four, they would need everything go right for it to occur. They would need to comfortably defeat England in their final match of the Super Eight and have their net run rate overtake the defending champions in the process.

They would also need South Africa to record a similar-sized victory over the West Indies, so the Caribbean side fall behind the USA's net run rate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)