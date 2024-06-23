Left Menu

Bajrang Punia Suspended Again by NADA Amid Doping Controversy

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) suspended wrestler Bajrang Punia for a second time due to refusal to provide a urine sample. This comes three weeks after his previous suspension was revoked. Punia claims he requested an explanation from NADA regarding expired sampling kits before providing the sample.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:44 IST
Bajrang Punia Suspended Again by NADA Amid Doping Controversy
Bajrang Punia
  • Country:
  • India

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) announced on Sunday that wrestler Bajrang Punia has been suspended for a second time. This new suspension comes only three weeks after the revocation of his previous suspension, attributed to NADA's failure to issue a 'notice of charge' to the athlete.

Initially, NADA suspended Tokyo Games bronze medalist Punia on April 23 for his refusal to submit a urine sample during selection trials in Sonepat on March 10, leading to a suspension by the World Governing Body, United World Wrestling (UWW), as well. The suspension was temporarily lifted on May 31 by NADA's Anti-Disciplinary Doping Panel (ADDP), pending the issuance of a formal notice of charge.

NADA officially served the notice to Punia on Sunday, charging him with violating Article 2.3 of the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021, and reinstating his provisional suspension. Punia has until July 11 to request a hearing or accept the charge. He maintains that he never refused to provide a sample but sought clarification from NADA regarding expired kits used for sample collection in December 2023. NADA explained that despite repeated requests, Punia declined to provide a sample, prompting the suspension and potential penalties including disqualification of results, forfeiture of medals, and financial repercussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024