Bajrang Punia Suspended Again by NADA Amid Doping Controversy

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) announced on Sunday that wrestler Bajrang Punia has been suspended for a second time. This new suspension comes only three weeks after the revocation of his previous suspension, attributed to NADA's failure to issue a 'notice of charge' to the athlete.

Initially, NADA suspended Tokyo Games bronze medalist Punia on April 23 for his refusal to submit a urine sample during selection trials in Sonepat on March 10, leading to a suspension by the World Governing Body, United World Wrestling (UWW), as well. The suspension was temporarily lifted on May 31 by NADA's Anti-Disciplinary Doping Panel (ADDP), pending the issuance of a formal notice of charge.

NADA officially served the notice to Punia on Sunday, charging him with violating Article 2.3 of the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021, and reinstating his provisional suspension. Punia has until July 11 to request a hearing or accept the charge. He maintains that he never refused to provide a sample but sought clarification from NADA regarding expired kits used for sample collection in December 2023. NADA explained that despite repeated requests, Punia declined to provide a sample, prompting the suspension and potential penalties including disqualification of results, forfeiture of medals, and financial repercussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)