Ratnagiri Jets thump Nashik to defend MPL crown in style

The first innings saw a below-par score of 160 and it looked like an easy task for the Titans but a clinical bowling performance won the Ratnagiri Jets their second title in a row. In 2023, Ratnagiri Jets were declared winners after their final against PBG Kolhapur Tuskers was abandoned due to inclement weather

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:59 IST
Ratnagiri Jets thump Nashik to defend MPL crown in style
Ratnagiri Jets team lifting Maharashtra Premier League Trophy (Image: Ratnagiri Jets media). Image Credit: ANI
Ratnagiri Jets thumped Eagle Nashik Titans by 24 runs to defend their Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) title at the MCA International Stadium. The first innings saw a below-par score of 160 and it looked like an easy task for the Titans but a clinical bowling performance won the Ratnagiri Jets their second title in a row. In 2023, Ratnagiri Jets were declared winners after their final against PBG Kolhapur Tuskers was abandoned due to inclement weather.

"We are very happy to be able to achieve this historic feat of winning the MPL twice in a row. Everyone has really played their part well and taken responsibility that has steered the Ratnagiri Jets to victory. We have consistently played good cricket and winning this trophy again feels great." said Azim Kazi, captain, Ratnagiri Jets Left-arm spinners choked Nashik with Satyajeet Bachhav (4-1-31-4), also winning the purple cap with 26 wickets. He found a formidable bowling partner in fellow left-arm spinner Kunal Thorat (4-0-19-2) as Ratnagiri overpowered Nashik. Three of Bachhav's four scalps - Kaushal Tambe, Atharva Kale and Mukesh Chaudhary - were bowled while Ranjit Nikam (3, 6b) holed out to Divyang Hinganekar. From the other end, Thorat dismissed Arshin Kulkarni and dangerous Dhanraj Shinde (3, 6b) to leave Nashik tottering 79 for 7.

At the end of the power play, Nashik were 31 for 2. India U-19 star Arshin Kulkarni (9, 13b, 1x4), who was struggling with an injury and former India U-19 player Kaushal Tambe (9, 17b, 2x4s) could not rotate the strike nor could they clear the ropes and paid the price for it. Earlier, a 44-run partnership for the fifth wicket between two youngsters - Kiran Chormale (35, 23b, 3x4s, 2x6) and Abhishek Pawar (28, 22b, 3x6s) helped Ratnagiri recover from 56 for 4. Former KKR player Nikhil Naik (36, 25b, 3x4s, 1x6) once again played a cameo he often plays, to guide Ratnagiri to 160 for 8, a score which in turn proved more than enough. "We are so proud of what this team has achieved. History has repeated itself and it is a testament to the plans set in motion over the year, long before the tournament started. This result is a true reflection of the hard work, dedication and sheer superior grassroot Maharashtra talent that will shape the future of cricket not only in the state but the country and the world. We will continue to invest in building the grassroots and producing many cricketing superstars in the future." Rajan Navani, Owner, Ratnagiri Jets, signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

