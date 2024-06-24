Will Kylian Mbappé Play? Key Decisions Loom for France vs. Poland

As the European Championship progresses, all eyes are on Kylian Mbappé and whether he will take the field for France in their crucial Group D match against Poland. Mbappé suffered a broken nose in France's opener against Austria and missed the subsequent draw with the Netherlands. However, recent behind-closed-doors training suggests he might return.

France requires just one point to secure a spot in the round of 16, a task made easier given Poland's fateful elimination. Poland, after losses to the Netherlands and Austria, will play for pride, potentially making this Robert Lewandowski's last appearance in the competition.

Team strategies hinge on Mbappé's availability. Antoine Griezmann could fall back into midfield if Mbappé returns. On the Polish side, coach Michal Probierz has confirmed goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will not play, setting the stage for Lukasz Skorupski or Marcin Bulka to step in.

