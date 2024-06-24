Left Menu

Will Kylian Mbappé Play? Key Decisions Loom for France vs. Poland

Controversy surrounds Kylian Mbappé's availability for France as they prepare to face Poland in the European Championship. Despite sustaining a broken nose, Mbappé trained in a closed match, suggesting he might play. France needs a point to ensure advancement, while Poland has already been eliminated.

PTI | Dortmund | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:24 IST
Will Kylian Mbappé Play? Key Decisions Loom for France vs. Poland
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Germany

As the European Championship progresses, all eyes are on Kylian Mbappé and whether he will take the field for France in their crucial Group D match against Poland. Mbappé suffered a broken nose in France's opener against Austria and missed the subsequent draw with the Netherlands. However, recent behind-closed-doors training suggests he might return.

France requires just one point to secure a spot in the round of 16, a task made easier given Poland's fateful elimination. Poland, after losses to the Netherlands and Austria, will play for pride, potentially making this Robert Lewandowski's last appearance in the competition.

Team strategies hinge on Mbappé's availability. Antoine Griezmann could fall back into midfield if Mbappé returns. On the Polish side, coach Michal Probierz has confirmed goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will not play, setting the stage for Lukasz Skorupski or Marcin Bulka to step in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024