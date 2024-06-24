Cavaliers Hire Atkinson, Lyles Books Paris Spot, Chiefs to Release Buggs

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Cavaliers hiring Kenny Atkinson as new coach

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to name Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson their new head coach, multiple outlets reported Monday. Atkinson, 57, will replace J.B. Bickerstaff, fired by the Cavs last month after three straight winning seasons. The Cavs decided on Atkinson over New Orleans associate head coach James Borrego.

Athletics-Lyles wins 100m at US Olympic trials to book Paris spot

Noah Lyles chased down his rivals to win the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic trials in 9.83 seconds in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday to book a spot at the Paris Games. The world champion hit the accelerator at the midway point to burst through the field and cross the line ahead of Kenny Bednarek (9.87) and Tokyo silver medallist Fred Kerley (9.88).

Report: Former Pistons GM Troy Weaver joining Wizards

Former Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver is set to join the front office of the Washington Wizards as a senior adviser, ESPN reported Monday. Weaver left the Pistons after four years when the club hired Trajan Langdon as its new president of basketball operations last month. Weaver declined a position in the scouting department.

Report: Chiefs to release DT Isaiah Buggs after latest arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs intend to release defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs following his latest arrest, NFL Network reported Monday. Buggs was arrested last week on a domestic violence/burglary charge in Tuscaloosa County, Ala.

MLB roundup: Nearly perfect, Cards' Sonny Gray baffles Giants

Sonny Gray took a perfect game into the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep. Gray (9-4) retired the first 20 batters he faced. Giants catcher Patrick Bailey ended the veteran right-hander's chance at perfection by blasting a two-out homer to right in the seventh. Gray allowed just the one hit and one run, struck out eight and walked none. Ryan Helsley converted his 26th consecutive save opportunity to extend his team-record streak.

Athletics-US star Richardson credits growth in Olympic qualifying

Sha'Carri Richardson banished painful memories of years past to punch her ticket to the Paris Games on Saturday in the 100 metres, saying she grew both on and off the track to reach the next level of her sport. Richardson won the 100 metres three years ago at the U.S. Olympic trials but was not allowed to compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for cannabis, sparking intense debate and outcry among her legions of loyal U.S. fans.

Swimming-Trials over, US switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris

Katie Ledecky and a powerhouse American swim team will turn their attention to another Summer Games showdown with arch-rivals Australia after the U.S. Olympic trials concluded in Indianapolis on Sunday. After nine days of intense competition at Lucas Oil Stadium, normally the home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, the final tickets to Paris were handed out with Simone Manuel winning the 50m freestyle and Bobby Finke the men's 1,500m.

Athletics-Snoop Dogg lights up U.S. trials in sprint, commentary stint

Turns out Snoop Dogg is not just fast on the microphone -- he is no slouch on the track either. The American rapper and actor made a cameo appearance at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Sunday, clocking 34.44 seconds in an exhibition 200 metres race and saying his performance "ain't too bad for a 52-year-old".

Ed Policy named CEO-in-waiting of Packers

Ed Policy was named the next president of the Green Bay Packers on Monday. The team's board of directors unanimously selected Policy for the job from a large pool of candidates. He also will hold the titles of chairman of the board and CEO and will assume the roles in July 2025 upon the retirement of Mark Murphy.

Soccer-Pulisic leads hosts US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener

A third-minute goal from Christian Pulisic set the United States on their way to a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in their Group C opener at the Copa America on Sunday. Folarin Balogun added the second shortly before half-time and while the tournament hosts pushed for more goals in the second half they were unable to add to their tally.

