Head coach Khalid Jamil signs two-year contract extension with Jamshedpur FC

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced that head coach Khalid Jamil has signed a two-year extension with the club, which will run until the 2025-26 season. The 47-year-old took charge of the 'Men of Steel' midseason and managed ten ISL games in the 2023-24 season, securing three wins and three draws.

After securing just two wins out of 11 games under Scott Cooper in the first half of the season Jamil made an instant impact after taking up the role. The 'Men of Steel' saw an immediate impact on their gameplay, with the club bouncing back to reach the semi-finals of the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup.

Jamshedpur FC continued the momentum in the league as they went on a five-match unbeaten streak and remained in contention for playoff qualification until the penultimate fixture. Jamil is optimistic about bringing in positive outcomes from the forthcoming ISL season. He commended the fans for their unconditional support and said he wanted to bring smiles to their faces with the team's worthy performances.

"I'm excited, grateful, and really happy today. We want to win the ISL. Our fans deserve it for the tremendous support they show every time. We are forming a team that will give their all to achieve this in every training session and match, both (for) players and staff. When I spoke to the club management, we had a common vision of how we wanted to build from the last season and address the shortcomings. Jamshedpur FC has an amazing fan base with a huge legacy of football with the Tata Football Academy and the JSA League, which is now almost 80 years old," the head coach said in an official statement released by the club. "We want to leverage this legacy and take the club by performing consistently in ISL, which is what the club deserves. We have to work hard every day, improve, and perform," Jamil added.

On Jamil's extension, Jamshedpur FC's CEO, Mukul Choudhari, said, "We are delighted to have retained Khalid (Jamil) as our head coach. His involvement provides stability and clarity for the future and helps us all move forward together effectively." "Jamil's track record matches with our aspirations. His understanding of the game, exhaustive experience, thorough understanding of Indian football, man management, commitment, and passion have translated into stellar achievements for an Indian coach and a matter of pride for our country. We are already working hard on all the preparations for the upcoming ISL season, with Khalid (Jamil) the right person to take the club forward," he concluded. (ANI)

