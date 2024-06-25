James Rodriguez Shines in Colombia's Victory Over Paraguay in Copa America Opener

James Rodriguez created both goals in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay in their opening Copa America Group D game in Houston on Monday, as the 2001 champions extended their unbeaten run to 24 matches.

First-half goals from Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma secured the victory for Colombia, who dominated the majority of the match, while Julio Enciso netted the lone goal for Paraguay. Colombia's ninth consecutive win maintained an impressive run of 19 victories and five draws since March 2022, with their last defeat a 1-0 loss to Argentina in February 2022.

Munoz gave Colombia the lead in the 32nd minute, expertly heading a Rodriguez cross into the net. Captain Rodriguez grabbed his second assist 10 minutes later when he whipped in a dangerous free-kick, with Jefferson Lerma's glancing header evading Paraguay goalkeeper Rodrigo Morinigo.

Paraguay intensified their efforts in the second half, with Enciso turning in Ramon Sosa's cross in the 69th minute. Colombia thought they had a penalty in the 84th minute after Gustavo Velazquez appeared to have dragged down Yerry Mina in the box, but the referee was advised to check the monitor by VAR and the decision was overruled.

Paraguay struggled to create a solid scoring opportunity in the seven minutes of second-half stoppage time, as Colombia shut up shop and kept the door firmly closed. Both teams are set to return to the pitch on Friday, with Colombia facing Costa Rica in Glendale, Arizona, and Paraguay taking on Brazil in Las Vegas.

Brazil face Costa Rica in California later on Monday.

