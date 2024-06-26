Travis Head Tops ICC T20 Rankings, Surpassing India's Suryakumar Yadav

In a significant shake-up in the ICC T20 rankings, Australia's opener Travis Head has edged past India's Suryakumar Yadav to claim the number one batter position. This shift comes after Head's impressive performance at the T20 World Cup, even as Australia bowed out of the tournament.

Head accumulated 255 runs, marked by two half-centuries, including a standout 76 runs against India during the Super Eight stage. His exemplary form earned him a two-point lead over Suryakumar, who now sits in second place with 842 points.

Despite this setback, Suryakumar has an opportunity to reclaim the top spot with India's ongoing T20 World Cup campaign. Meanwhile, other notable movements include England's Phil Salt and Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan securing their places in the top five batters. West Indies' Johnson Charles makes a notable entry into the top 10, climbing four spots.

