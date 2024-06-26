Usyk to Vacate IBF Belt: A Boxing Shake-Up Ahead

Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning world heavyweight champion, revealed in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will vacate his IBF belt in September. This decision means he will not defend his title on Sept. 21, which was initially slated for a bout with mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois. The 37-year-old Ukrainian, smiling in the video, offered the IBF title as a 'present' to Dubois and Anthony Joshua, who is now expected to enter the ring.

Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last month, becoming the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 24 years by adding Fury's WBC title to his collection of WBA, IBF, and WBO belts. The exclusive group of undisputed champions includes historic figures like Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Floyd Patterson, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and Mike Tyson.

A rematch between Usyk and Fury is set for Dec. 21, again in Saudi Arabia. However, the outcome will not determine an undisputed champion. Post-fight, Usyk is contemplating a drop in weight class, eyeing a return to cruiserweight where he aims to recapture his status as an undisputed champion, a title he secured in 2018 and initially claimed during the 2012 Olympics.

