England’s Phil Foden Temporarily Leaves Euro 2024 Camp
England midfielder Phil Foden has temporarily left the team's camp at Euro 2024 in Germany to address a family matter. Foden started all three group games for England, who topped Group C. They are set to play in the last-16 on Sunday against an undetermined opponent.
Reuters | Weimar | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:18 IST
England midfielder Phil Foden has temporarily left the team's camp at Euro 2024 in Germany to deal with a family matter, the Football Association said in a brief statement on Wednesday.
Foden started all three group games for England, who finished atop Group C to advance to the last-16, with a game scheduled for Sunday against an opponent still to be determined.
