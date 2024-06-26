England’s Phil Foden Temporarily Leaves Euro 2024 Camp

England midfielder Phil Foden has temporarily left the team's camp at Euro 2024 in Germany to deal with a family matter, the Football Association said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Foden started all three group games for England, who finished atop Group C to advance to the last-16, with a game scheduled for Sunday against an opponent still to be determined.

