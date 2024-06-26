Phil Foden Leaves Euro 2024 Camp Due to Family Emergency
England midfielder Phil Foden has temporarily left the Euro 2024 camp in Germany to address a family matter in the UK. Foden, a key player for England, has started all three group games and enjoyed a stellar season with Manchester City. His return date is currently unknown.
England midfielder Phil Foden has left the team's camp at Euro 2024 in Germany and returned to the UK to deal with a pressing family matter, the Football Association said in a brief statement on Wednesday.
Foden's departure is temporary, said the FA, who did not reveal when he is expected to return. England, who finished atop Group C, play their last-16 match on Sunday against an opponent still to be determined.
Foden has been one of England's strongest players in Germany, starting all three group games and narrowly missing on a couple of scoring chances including a shot off the post in the 1-1 draw with Denmark. The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout season with Manchester City, winning Premier League player of the year after scoring 19 league goals and 27 across all competitions.
