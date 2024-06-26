India's Last-Ditch Effort for Paris Olympics Mixed 4x400m Relay
The Athletics Federation of India is striving for last-minute Paris Olympics qualification in the mixed 4x400m relay by inviting Sri Lanka and Maldives to compete at the National Inter-State Championships. The Indian team needs to break the national record and achieve a time of 3:11.87 to qualify.
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is taking a final shot at securing a spot in the mixed 4x400m relay for the Paris Olympics, by inviting Sri Lanka and Maldives to the upcoming National Inter-State Championships. The event begins on Thursday.
Indian athletes will need to surpass the national record of 3:14.12, set recently by Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob, and Subha Venkatesan. The team must achieve a time of 3:11.87 by June 30 to qualify.
AFI President Adille Sumariwalla remains optimistic, stating, "It may look difficult to run 3:11.87 but it's not so and we can do it if our runners run flat. I am very hopeful of our mixed 4x400m relay team booking Paris berth."
