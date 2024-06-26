Left Menu

India's Last-Ditch Effort for Paris Olympics Mixed 4x400m Relay

The Athletics Federation of India is striving for last-minute Paris Olympics qualification in the mixed 4x400m relay by inviting Sri Lanka and Maldives to compete at the National Inter-State Championships. The Indian team needs to break the national record and achieve a time of 3:11.87 to qualify.

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:33 IST
India's Last-Ditch Effort for Paris Olympics Mixed 4x400m Relay
AI Generated Representative Image

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is taking a final shot at securing a spot in the mixed 4x400m relay for the Paris Olympics, by inviting Sri Lanka and Maldives to the upcoming National Inter-State Championships. The event begins on Thursday.

Indian athletes will need to surpass the national record of 3:14.12, set recently by Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob, and Subha Venkatesan. The team must achieve a time of 3:11.87 by June 30 to qualify.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla remains optimistic, stating, "It may look difficult to run 3:11.87 but it's not so and we can do it if our runners run flat. I am very hopeful of our mixed 4x400m relay team booking Paris berth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024