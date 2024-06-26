Euro 2024 Group E Thrills: Slovakia vs Romania, Ukraine vs Belgium

S lovakia play Romania and Ukraine face Belgium in Group E at Euro 2024 on Wednesday, with all four teams beginning the day on three points. The following are live updates on the group situation (times GMT):

1636 Slovakia 1 Romania 1

Ukraine 0 Belgium 0 Romania's Razvan Marin fires home from the penalty spot to draw Romania level and put them back on top of the table.

As it stands: Romania 4, Belgium 4, Slovakia 4, Ukraine 4 Back to how it was at kickoff: Romania top the group, above Belgium on goals scored.

Belgium are ahead of Slovakia on goal difference with Slovakia set to advance as one of the four best third-placed teams. Ukraine are bottom, below Slovakia on goal difference. 1625

Slovakia 1 Romania 0 Ukraine 0 Belgium 0

Slovakia's Ondrej Duda heads home to put them top of the group. How it stood: Slovakia 6, Belgium 4, Ukraine 4, Romania 3

Slovakia top the group with Belgium second, ahead of Ukraine on goal difference. Ukraine would advance as one of the four best third-placed teams. Romania are bottom and would be eliminated.

1600 GMT Kickoff in both matches.

Slovakia 0 Romania 0 Ukraine 0 Belgium 0

How it stood at kickoff: Romania 4pts, Belgium 4, Slovakia 4, Ukraine 4

Romania top the group, above Belgium on goals scored, and would face Slovenia or Netherlands in the last 16. Belgium are second, ahead of Slovakia on goal difference, and would face France.

Slovakia would advance as one of the four best third-placed teams and will play Spain or England. Ukraine are bottom, below Slovakia on goal difference, and would be eliminated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)