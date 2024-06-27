Left Menu

Afghanistan registers lowest total in history of T20 World Cup semi-final

During the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal clash against South Africa on Thursday, Afghanistan registered the lowest total (56) by any team in the history of the T20 World Cup semi-final so far.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:06 IST
Team Afghanistan. (Picture: X/@ACBofficials). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Rashid Khan-led side was bundled out for 56 in just 11.5 overs. After being bowled out at this score, the Afghanistan side registered the lowest total in the history of the T20 World Cup semi-final so far. This is also their lowest total in the shortest format of the game so far. In the match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen made the Asian side regret their decision, reducing them to 28/6. Though Karim Janat (8) and skipper Rashid Khan (8) tried to launch a counterattack with some boundaries, Proteas folded Afghanistan for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) and Marco Jansen (3/16) were the top bowlers for Proteas. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also took two wickets each. In the run-chase, Proteas lost de Kock early. However, Tabraiz Shamsi (29* in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Aiden Markram (23* in 21 balls, with four boundaries) took SA to the winning score in 8.5 overs.

With this win, Proteas overcame a winless streak in seven World Cup semifinals across both ODIs and T20Is formats and reached their first-ever final. Afghanistan's inspirational and dreamy run ends in the semifinal. South Africa's Marco Jansen was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

