Lucy Bronze Bids Farewell to Barcelona Femeni: A Stellar Journey Concludes

England defender Lucy Bronze is set to leave Barcelona Femeni with her contract expiring at the end of June. The 32-year-old, who joined the club in 2022, has an illustrious career including five Women's Champions League titles. Bronze is likely to join Chelsea in the next season.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:04 IST
Lucy Bronze

England defender Lucy Bronze is leaving Barcelona Femeni with her contract set to expire at the end of June, the club said on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who joined Barcelona in 2022, has won the Women's Champions League five times, twice with Barca and three times with French side Olympique Lyonnais Feminin.

Bronze also won two Liga F titles, a Copa de la Reina and two Spanish Super Cups with the Catalan side. She won Euro 2022 with the Lionesses and has 123 caps for England. Bronze has been linked with a move to Women's Super League side Chelsea in the coming season.

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

