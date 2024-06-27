Left Menu

Katie Zelem to Leave Manchester United After Six Glorious Years

Katie Zelem, the captain of Manchester United women's team, will exit the club after a six-year tenure, following the expiration of her contract. Zelem, a pivotal figure since 2018, helped the team win their first Women's FA Cup and scored 32 goals in 161 appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:53 IST
Manchester United women's team captain Katie Zelem will leave the club after her contract expired following a six-year stay, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday. England midfielder Zelem, 28, joined United in 2018, helping them get promoted to the WSL in her debut season. She scored 32 goals in 161 appearances and captained them to their first Women's FA Cup triumph in May.

"Everyone at Manchester United would like to place on record their thanks to Katie for her excellent service and wish her the best of luck in the next phase of her career," the club said in a statement. United announced this week that Spanish forward Lucia Garcia, who played a key role in the team's success over the last two seasons, would also leave at the end of June.

