Left Menu

England Forward Anthony Gordon's Hilarious Bike Mishap at Euro 2024

England forward Anthony Gordon became the subject of good-natured team banter at Euro 2024 after falling off his bike during a training ride. Sporting visible grazes, Gordon remains in good spirits. Meanwhile, Luke Shaw’s potential return boosts England’s defence for the knockout stages while Phil Foden is set to rejoin the squad soon.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:39 IST
England Forward Anthony Gordon's Hilarious Bike Mishap at Euro 2024

England forward Anthony Gordon has become the object of good-natured teasing from team mates at Euro 2024 after falling off his bike on a training ride.

The Newcastle United player was spotted at training with a large graze on his chin, plus scrapes to his nose, hands and knee. "The boys went out on a bike ride ... actually I wasn't there, (but) I heard about it," defender Marc Guehi told reporters on Thursday.

"I was actually talking to him, but not paying attention to him. Then he turned around and I saw that massive gash on his chin. But he's OK. It's been a bit of a joke in camp but he's doing well." Gordon made his major tournament debut as a second-half substitute in England's 1-0 victory over Serbia in their opening group game.

Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier did not train with the main training group on Thursday morning, but left back Luke Shaw did, raising optimism he could slot into the defence in the knockout stages. Phil Foden remains in the UK after travelling home to be with his partner for the birth of their third child. Foden, a starter in all three of England's games, is expected to rejoin the squad before their last-16 match against Slovakia on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024