Rain Halts T20 World Cup Semi-Final as India Reaches 65/2 Against England

The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England faced an unexpected interruption due to rain. At the time of the stoppage, India had managed to score 65 for two in just eight overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were actively batting, with scores of 36 and 13, respectively, when the weather took a turn.

The match, initially delayed by over an hour, saw India opting to bat first. The start, however, was not ideal for the Indian side as they lost key player Virat Kohli early, followed by Rishabh Pant, both succumbing to England's bowling attack. Kohli smacked a six off Reece Topley before being bowled on the subsequent delivery. Pant didn't last long either, getting caught by Sam Curran inside the circle.

Suryakumar took no time to adjust, hitting a four and a six straight away, complementing Rohit's effort to keep the scoreboard ticking. As the match stands suspended, cricket fans eagerly await the resumption of play, hoping for an uninterrupted finish.

