Left Menu

Rain Halts T20 World Cup Semi-Final as India Reaches 65/2 Against England

Rain interrupted the T20 World Cup semi-final with India scoring 65/2 in eight overs against England. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were at the crease when play was stopped. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were dismissed early, while Rohit and Suryakumar managed to keep up the pressure on England.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:03 IST
Rain Halts T20 World Cup Semi-Final as India Reaches 65/2 Against England
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England faced an unexpected interruption due to rain. At the time of the stoppage, India had managed to score 65 for two in just eight overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were actively batting, with scores of 36 and 13, respectively, when the weather took a turn.

The match, initially delayed by over an hour, saw India opting to bat first. The start, however, was not ideal for the Indian side as they lost key player Virat Kohli early, followed by Rishabh Pant, both succumbing to England's bowling attack. Kohli smacked a six off Reece Topley before being bowled on the subsequent delivery. Pant didn't last long either, getting caught by Sam Curran inside the circle.

Suryakumar took no time to adjust, hitting a four and a six straight away, complementing Rohit's effort to keep the scoreboard ticking. As the match stands suspended, cricket fans eagerly await the resumption of play, hoping for an uninterrupted finish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024