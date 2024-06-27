Left Menu

Cristiano should not have started in first place: Hutchison

Georgia sent shockwaves across the footballing world by defeating heavyweights Portugal 2-0 to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16. Ronaldo, the top assist provider (7) and top goalscorer (14) in the history of the tournament was left fuming at the final whistle

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:21 IST
Cristiano should not have started in first place: Hutchison
Cristiano Ronaldo during practice. (Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Georgia sent shockwaves across the footballing world by defeating heavyweights Portugal 2-0 to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo, the top assist provider (7) and top goalscorer (14) in the history of the tournament was left fuming at the final whistle.

Former Liverpool player Don Hutchison, a prominent UEFA EURO 2024 expert panelist on Sony Sports Network, made a bold claim about the Portuguese legend during the studio show Football Extraaa. "The game was a dead rubber for Portugal. Despite the loss, they would have secured first place in the group stage. Resting Ronaldo could have rejuvenated him for the knockout stage, where he would likely have made a bigger impact. Now, he is frustrated and also on a yellow card," Hutchison explained. Hutchison continued, "By keeping Ronaldo on the bench, coach Roberto Martinez could've tested his squad depth. If the scoreline had turned upside down, Ronaldo could then have been introduced as a super sub which would have favoured a bit for Portugal. Now, the concern is that Ronaldo has played three consecutive games without rest, and Portugal could face France in the quarter-finals of the tournament."

UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 matches kicks off on Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 PM IST, with Switzerland facing the reigning champions Italy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024