India vs England: Thrilling T20 World Cup Semi-Final Recap

The T20 World Cup semi-final clash between India and England on Thursday provided a spellbinding cricketing spectacle. Top performances by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav guided India to 171 runs, while England's bowling attack, spearheaded by Chris Jordan, showcased formidable resilience.

India's innings commenced with Rohit Sharma scoring 57 runs before falling victim to Adil Rashid. Significant contributions came from Suryakumar Yadav, who added a valuable 47, and Hardik Pandya with 23 runs. Despite early wickets, India managed a competitive total.

England's bowlers, particularly Chris Jordan who took three crucial wickets, were pivotal in curtailing India's score. Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Adil Rashid each chipped in ensuring India's batting lineup was effectively challenged throughout the innings.

