Colombia vs Costa Rica: Quarter-Finals Showdown Awaits in Copa America
Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo emphasizes the need to not underestimate Costa Rica as they aim for the quarter-finals of Copa America. Colombia leads Group D after a win against Paraguay, while Costa Rica held Brazil to a draw, showcasing their defensive and offensive strengths.
Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said his side will not underestimate Costa Rica on Friday as they look to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America. Colombia top Group D after beating Paraguay 2-1 in their opener, while Costa Rica earned an impressive 0-0 draw with nine-times champions Brazil.
"We shouldn't underestimate them. If it was a team that was going to sit back and defend I wouldn't be worried. I'm worried about the change in attitude at times, that they've done well in other game situations," said Lorenzo. "They are going to give us a fight in all areas of the pitch. They are a young, strong team with a lot of energy. We have to be patient and they are going to compete physically. It's not an easy team, it's going to be tough."
Costa Rica are well aware of the threat posed by Colombia's forwards, said coach Gustavo Alfaro. "They have strikers with different characteristics, but perhaps even more dangerous than the Brazilians with a high damage rate on the offensive," he said at a news conference.
