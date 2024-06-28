Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson Shine in U.S. Olympic Trials

Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson made light work of the 200m heats on Thursday as the U.S. Olympic trials returned from a two-day break with plenty of spots at the Paris Games still up for grabs. Lyles has not lost a 200m since taking bronze in Tokyo three years ago and he cruised to the fastest time of the day in 20.10 seconds in Eugene, Oregon.

"Feel really smooth, really loose," Lyles, who won the 100m on Sunday, told reporters. "I feel I did exactly what I needed to do, was able to save extra energy." Erriyon Knighton had the second-fastest time in 20.15.

The world silver medalist tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the trials but avoided a suspension after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by contaminated meat. Richardson put on a show in the 200m, taking the lead off the turn and crossing the finish line in 21.99, the second-fastest time this year.

"I'm really just focusing in on executing the curve to make the straightaway much, much easier," said Richardson, who won the 100m on Saturday. "Any time I touch the track it's an opportunity for me to work on my best self."

Tokyo bronze medalist Gabby Thomas won her heat easily in 22.11 while Abby Steiner was the third fastest of the day in 22.29. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder, ran a conservative race in her heat but was still well ahead of the field, crossing the finish in 53.07.

Anna Cockrell (54.71), twice world silver medalist Shamier Little (54.93) and Rio gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad (55.51) also advanced. Tokyo silver medalist Rai Benjamin (49.56) won his opening heat on the men's side, while collegiate star Caleb Dean was fastest overall in 49.45.

Valarie Allman will defend her Olympic discus title after a throw of 70.73m on her final attempt, while Jayden Ulrich (62.63) finished second and Veronica Fraley (62.54) took third. "This year we're going after it more and believing that those big throws are possible," Allman told reporters.

In the women's 3,000m steeplechase, Valerie Constien booked a second trip to the Games as she won in a meet record 9:03.22, with Courtney Wayment (9:06.50) and Marisa Howard (9:07.14) also headed to Paris.

