Tim Weah's Costly Punch Jeopardizes U.S. Copa America Dreams

Tim Weah's red card during the U.S. match against Panama left the team a man down and resulted in a 2-1 defeat. José Fajardo's late goal sealed Panama's win. This loss puts the U.S. in a precarious position for advancing in the Copa America, raising questions about Coach Berhalter's future.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 28-06-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 09:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Tim Weah's unexpected red card has cast a shadow over the United States' Copa America journey, leaving fans and players disheartened.

In the 83rd minute, José Fajardo's goal led Panama to a 2-1 victory, complicating U.S.'s path to advancement and putting Coach Berhalter's role under scrutiny.

The match saw the U.S. playing most of the game shorthanded after Weah's ejection in the 18th minute, a decision lamented by teammate Tyler Adams, noted as a 'silly decision' by Coach Berhalter, and prompting an apology from Weah himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

