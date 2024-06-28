Tim Weah's Costly Punch Jeopardizes U.S. Copa America Dreams
Tim Weah's red card during the U.S. match against Panama left the team a man down and resulted in a 2-1 defeat. José Fajardo's late goal sealed Panama's win. This loss puts the U.S. in a precarious position for advancing in the Copa America, raising questions about Coach Berhalter's future.
Tim Weah's unexpected red card has cast a shadow over the United States' Copa America journey, leaving fans and players disheartened.
In the 83rd minute, José Fajardo's goal led Panama to a 2-1 victory, complicating U.S.'s path to advancement and putting Coach Berhalter's role under scrutiny.
The match saw the U.S. playing most of the game shorthanded after Weah's ejection in the 18th minute, a decision lamented by teammate Tyler Adams, noted as a 'silly decision' by Coach Berhalter, and prompting an apology from Weah himself.
