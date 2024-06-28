Tim Weah's Red Card Shakes U.S. Copa America Hopes

Tim Weah's momentary lapse in judgment threatens to eclipse his career highlights, especially if the United States falls short at the Copa America. The U.S. team's 2-1 loss to Panama, exacerbated by Weah's red card, puts their advancement at risk. Coach Gregg Berhalter praised the team's spirited effort despite the setback.

Weah's red card, issued after video review for a punch to defender Roderick Miller's head, left the U.S. with 10 men for most of the match. Berhalter acknowledged the costly mistake while Weah expressed deep regret, committing to learn from the incident. The red card marks the second major discipline lapse in recent months for the U.S. team.

With Weah now sidelined, the U.S. must face Uruguay without one of their key players. Despite the setback, Berhalter remains confident in his squad's ability to execute their game plan and secure a necessary result. Tim Weah, son of former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, now faces the challenge of overcoming this career-defining moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)