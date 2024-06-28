Fred Richard and Brody Malone Set for Paris Olympic Trials Amid Shane Wiskus' Strong Performance

Fred Richard and Brody Malone's paths to Paris for the upcoming Olympic trials seem increasingly certain, but Shane Wiskus might be joining them after an impressive showing.

Richard and Malone dominated the U.S. gymnastics Olympic trials, leading the pack with scores of 85.600 and 85.100 respectively. However, it was Wiskus, a 2020 Olympian, who made waves with a notable third-place finish. The 25-year-old, battling injuries and inconsistency since Tokyo, surged with adrenaline in front of his hometown fans in Minnesota.

Wiskus declared that these trials would be his last competition if he didn't make the Olympic team. His resilient performance across six rotations was a testament to his determination and drew support from the crowd. As the final roster announcement looms, Richard and Malone seem set for Paris, while Wiskus waits in hopeful anticipation.

