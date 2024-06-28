Left Menu

Controversial Comeback: Convicted Player Qualifies for Olympics

Steven van de Velde, a Dutch beach volleyball player previously convicted for raping an underage girl, has qualified for the Paris Olympics. Despite his past, he has demonstrated personal growth and meets all Olympic qualification standards. His participation provokes international media attention and debate.

PTI | Hague | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted and imprisoned eight years ago for raping an underage girl in Britain, has now qualified for the Paris Olympics. Van de Velde, alongside his partner Matthew Immers, is one of two men's teams from the Netherlands set to compete in the upcoming Games in Paris, which start on July 26.

Van de Velde commented on the media attention in a statement on the Netherlands Volleyball Federation's website, acknowledging his past mistake and stating, 'I cannot reverse it, so I will have to bear the consequences.' After serving four years in prison and undergoing professional counseling, he has resumed his sporting career.

The Dutch and international volleyball federations recognize the sensitivity of his inclusion in the Olympic team but confirm that he meets all required eligibility criteria. The Dutch Olympic Committee has emphasized that experts consider the risk of recidivism to be minimal.

