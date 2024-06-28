Left Menu

Ganguly Praises Unbeaten Rohit Sharma Ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly lauds Rohit Sharma's leadership, attributing it to India's unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup. Ganguly urges the team to play with freedom in the final against South Africa. He also discusses Rohit's journey, IPL wins, and India’s consistent performance in major tournaments.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:50 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a glowing testament to leadership, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly attributed India's unbeaten streak in the ongoing T20 World Cup to Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Ganguly urged the team to approach the final against South Africa without constraints to end an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy.

Speaking after being appointed as the brand ambassador for Veedol, Ganguly highlighted Rohit's ascension as a full-circle moment. 'Six months ago, Rohit wasn't even captaining the Mumbai Indians. Now, he's leading India to a World Cup final unbeaten,' Ganguly remarked.

Ganguly cited Rohit's five IPL titles as evidence of his leadership prowess and contrasted the challenges faced in IPL versus international cricket. He expressed his hope that India will clinch the title and emphasized the importance of luck in high-stakes tournaments.

