Aadya Budhia to Battle Goushika M in All-Indian Final at Asian Junior Squash Championship
The second-seeded Aadya Budhia will face compatriot Goushika M in the under-13 girls' final of the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad. India also has a representation in the boys' Under-15 title round through Shiven Agarwal after his victory over Nouman Khan in the semifinals.
In a thrilling turn of events at the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships, the second-seeded Aadya Budhia is set to face her compatriot Goushika M in the under-13 girls' final in Islamabad.
India's representation continues in the boys' Under-15 title round, with Shiven Agarwal securing his spot after a notable victory against the local fourth seed Nouman Khan, with scores of 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-0 in the semifinals on Friday.
Aadya claimed her spot in the finals after defeating the sixth seed Chiu Hau Ching of Hong Kong with scores of 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10, while fourth seed Goushika triumphed over Malaysian ninth seed Maisarah Binti Mohd Khairul Nizam, finishing with scores 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6.
