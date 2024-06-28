Harpreet Brar's Late Blitz Secures BLV Blasters Victory in Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup

Harpreet Brar's impressive late surge of 19 runs off just six balls has secured a second consecutive Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup title for BLV Blasters. The defending champions conquered Trident Stallions by four wickets in a nail-biting final match.

In response to the Stallions' formidable total of 204 for 5, the Blasters reached 205 for six, concluding their chase with two balls remaining. Needing 12 runs in the final over, Brar showcased his experience and aptitude by hitting three sixes off Ramandeep Singh's deliveries to clinch the victory.

The foundation for the successful chase was laid by a 108-run partnership between opener Harnoor Pannu (83 off 52) and Anmol Malhotra (58 off 33). Pannu, who made significant contributions throughout the tournament, was named Player of the Tournament, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 578 runs. Earlier, Stallions' Salil Arora impressed with an unbeaten 78 off 33 balls, bolstered by six fours and five sixes.

